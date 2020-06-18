105 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities on Thursday diagnosed 105 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1800 including 776 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here, as many as 854 infected people were in isolation including 769 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 49 infected patients were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 16 in Liaquat University Hospital, 03 in Isra Hospital, 01 in Government Kohsar Hospital, two each in Agha Khan University Hospital, Trauma Center, SIUT and Ziauddin hospital Karachi, three in OICD Karachi, one each in JPMC, NICH, Indus Karachi and Badin. As many as 908 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 38 have lost their lives.