UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

105 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

105 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities on Thursday diagnosed 105 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1800 including 776 active cases.

   According to the figures issued by the health authorities here, as many as 854 infected people were in isolation including 769 people who were isolated at their homes.

    Some 49 infected patients were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 16 in Liaquat University Hospital, 03 in Isra Hospital, 01 in Government Kohsar Hospital, two each in Agha Khan University Hospital, Trauma Center, SIUT and Ziauddin hospital Karachi, three in OICD Karachi, one each in JPMC, NICH, Indus Karachi and Badin.  As many as 908 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 38 have lost their lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Badin From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

20 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOCâ€™s ..

2 hours ago

Englandâ€™s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.