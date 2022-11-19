105 policemen martyred in 151 militants' attacks since January in KP, says report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 105 police personnel were martyred in 151 militants' attacks this year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that a total of 105 police personnel embraced martyrdom in 151 militants' attacks since January 2022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report issued by the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, here on Saturday, a total of 109 police jawans sustained injuries during these attacks.

It said the weapons were used against KP Police, which was left behind by US-led forces in Afghanistan. It said "these weapons were operated by those terrorists, who were released after the change of power in Afghanistan".

The report stated that 16 policemen were martyred in April and 19 injured in September. Police registered 151 cases in the first eleven months of this year.

The easiest target of militants was police mobile vehicles, the report added.