105 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 105 pilferers throughout the south Punjab on Saturday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 132,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers and cases were got registered against three accused involved in meter tampering.