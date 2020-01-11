105 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 105 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 105 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan, and detected theft of 107,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

The fine of Rs 1.8 million was imposed on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against four of them over metre tampering.