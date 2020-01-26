105 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 105 power-pilferers during separate operations across the south Punjab in a day, an official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 172,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers and two cases were registered over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.