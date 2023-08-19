Open Menu

105 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 105 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 105 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 182,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 13 power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in ..

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

5 minutes ago
 PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

5 minutes ago
 DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tan ..

DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tank

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

9 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled p ..

Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled persons

9 minutes ago
 Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from ..

Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from Aug 23

9 minutes ago
5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

9 minutes ago
 Sialkot police organises peace walk

Sialkot police organises peace walk

3 minutes ago
 BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's touri ..

BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's tourism sector

3 minutes ago
 Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's ..

Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's World Cup

3 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inf ..

U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inflation slowing

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrest smuggler, recover cash

FIA arrest smuggler, recover cash

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan