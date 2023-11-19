Open Menu

105 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

105 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 105 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Sunday. The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 64 power pilferers. A fine of over Rs 7.3 million was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 1.

7 million from the defaulters.

Likewise, the MEPCO's drive against tubewell defaulters was also underway and the teams disconnected 1120 connections and removed transformers and jumpers over non payment of Rs 520 million across the 13 districts of South Punjab till November 18,2023. The teams also recovered Rs 64.4 million from 403 defaulter tubewell consumers during the operation.

APP/sak1645 hrs

