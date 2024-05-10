Open Menu

105 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM

105 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 105 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 5.3 million was imposed on power pilferers.

Cases were also registered against 69 power pilferers with different police stations.

