105 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 105 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.
A fine sum of over Rs 5.3 million was imposed on power pilferers.
Cases were also registered against 69 power pilferers with different police stations.
APP/sak
