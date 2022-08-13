UrduPoint.com

105 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 105 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,51,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed while cases registered against seven power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

