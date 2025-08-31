105 schools remain closed till Sept 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa has ordered the closure

of 105 government schools across the district until September 6

owing to possible flooding.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that schools in

flood-affected areas would remain temporarily closed, and educational

activities would resume once the situation improves.

The deputy commissioner urged citizens to follow the government’s

decision and avoid sending children unnecessarily to affected areas.