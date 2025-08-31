105 Schools Remain Closed Till Sept 6
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa has ordered the closure
of 105 government schools across the district until September 6
owing to possible flooding.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that schools in
flood-affected areas would remain temporarily closed, and educational
activities would resume once the situation improves.
The deputy commissioner urged citizens to follow the government’s
decision and avoid sending children unnecessarily to affected areas.
