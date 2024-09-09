105 Shopkeepers Arrested, 72 Shops Sealed In One Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM
The price control magistrates have arrested 105 shopkeepers in addition to sealing 72 shops on charge of sheer violation of price control mechanism during last one week
Admin Officer DC Office/Focal Persons for Price Control Initiatives Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Monday that price control migrates were activated fully in Faisalabad on specially direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir to curb the mal-trend of profiteering and overcharging across the district.
These magistrates inspected 3678 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars during last one week and took strict action by imposing a total fine of Rs.5.9135 million on 477 profiteers and 645 shopkeepers on overcharging.
They also issued warning to 475 shopkeepers and stall holders over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places besides arresting 105 shopkeepers and sealing 72 shops on sheer violation of price control mechanism during this period, he added.
