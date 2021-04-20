UrduPoint.com
105 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 105 shopkeepers over profiteering and lacking official price list in crackdown on profiteers across the district.

The arrested profiteers were included butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers, grocers and other shopkeepers.

The officers of district administration are conducting raids on bazaars in their areas of respective jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of officially fixed rates of essentials.

The officers are particularly checking prices and quality at butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers and grocery shops.

In this connection, the officers of district administration carried out price checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 105 profiteers including 34 butchers, 16 milkmen and 55 other shopkeepers and initiated further legal proceedings against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that district administration has established five Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in the districts to ensure the supply of cheap and quality essential food items to people on officially fixed rates while 50 mobile sasta shops are providing essential items to people at their door steps.

Similarly, he said that the officers of district administration are also consecutively visiting bazaars to ensure the implementation of the officially announced price list without showing leniency with anyone.

