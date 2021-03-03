UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

105 Votes Cast In Senate Election In KP Till 4:30 P.m

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

105 votes cast in senate election in KP till 4:30 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Polling for Senate election expedited in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where 105 votes were polled till 4:30 p.m.

Prominent among those MPAs who cast their votes including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Transport Minister Shad Muhammad and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development Department Hasham Inamullah Khan, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan.

The remaining 40 candidates were waiting for their turn to exercise their right of franchise due to rush of MPAs in the polling station in last half hour.

The polling would continue till 5:00 p.m. and MPAs in premises of polling station would be allowed to cast their votes. Later, counting of ballot papers would start.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Akram Khan Durrani Women Opposition Labour P

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

13 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

3 minutes ago

Study tour of differently abled children

3 minutes ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

3 minutes ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

4 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.