105 votes cast in senate election in KP till 4:30 p.m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Polling for Senate election expedited in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where 105 votes were polled till 4:30 p.m.

Prominent among those MPAs who cast their votes including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Transport Minister Shad Muhammad and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development Department Hasham Inamullah Khan, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan.

The remaining 40 candidates were waiting for their turn to exercise their right of franchise due to rush of MPAs in the polling station in last half hour.

The polling would continue till 5:00 p.m. and MPAs in premises of polling station would be allowed to cast their votes. Later, counting of ballot papers would start.