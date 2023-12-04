1050-kg curd discards over adulteration:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 1050 kilograms adulterated curd (khoya) here on Monday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office,the food safety team during a crackdown raided at a Khoya production unit located in the area of Kotmomin and found that curd was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.

The team disposed of 1050-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized the mixing material and machinery as well.

A case was registered against the owner.