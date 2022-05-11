UrduPoint.com

1050 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 08:01 PM

1050 kites confiscated during crackdown

Police have confiscated 1050 kites and 4 strings and arrested kite-seller during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 1050 kites and 4 strings and arrested kite-seller during crackdown.

According to the police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police recovered 1050 kites and 4 strings from Awais Javed and registered case against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar appreciated performance of the police team, adding that crackdown against kite fliers and kite sellers would be continued. He directed them to take strict action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, SP headquarter Tariq Mehboob held Khuli Katchery and listened to the complaints of the citizens. SP Tariq instructed the concerned officials to address the grievances of the people and emphasised, "It is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens".

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Cha ..

Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Challenge Now, in Future - Pentag ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PAR ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PARC in contempt case

4 minutes ago
 HSATI office bearers expressed concern over power ..

HSATI office bearers expressed concern over power tripping issues in SITE

4 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says China Not an Enemy, But Its ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says China Not an Enemy, But Its Military Modernization Causes ..

4 minutes ago
 Former Honduran Police Chief Extradited to US on D ..

Former Honduran Police Chief Extradited to US on Drug, Weapons Charges - Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 SECP organizes second awareness session for regist ..

SECP organizes second awareness session for registered intermediaries

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.