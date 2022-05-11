1050 kites confiscated during crackdown

Police have confiscated 1050 kites and 4 strings and arrested kite-seller during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 1050 kites and 4 strings and arrested kite-seller during crackdown.

According to the police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police recovered 1050 kites and 4 strings from Awais Javed and registered case against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar appreciated performance of the police team, adding that crackdown against kite fliers and kite sellers would be continued. He directed them to take strict action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, SP headquarter Tariq Mehboob held Khuli Katchery and listened to the complaints of the citizens. SP Tariq instructed the concerned officials to address the grievances of the people and emphasised, "It is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens".