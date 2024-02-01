10,500 Security Cameras To Be Installed At Sensitive Polling Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have decided to install over 10,000 security camera at the most sensitive polling stations across the province.
According to police, some 4143 polling stations in the province have been declared highly sensitive, while 6166 polling stations have been declared sensitive.
The government has already approved the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations.
According to the security plan, one camera each would be installed outside and inside the sensitive polling station while three cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling station.
Cameras already installed in government schools would be fixed and activated before the polling day, said the police.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Secretary-General urged to stop profiling campaign in Indian-held Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
PEW set up for observance of election situation6 minutes ago
-
Police investigate killing of constable; CCTV footage obtained6 minutes ago
-
Two held for selling spurious, unregistered drugs6 minutes ago
-
Three people injure in vehicles' collision6 minutes ago
-
Jamshed Dasti fined for electoral violation7 minutes ago
-
Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar56 minutes ago
-
ICT admin decides to close entry in Murree due to snow, slippery roads11 hours ago
-
Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal11 hours ago
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord11 hours ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments11 hours ago
-
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-4611 hours ago