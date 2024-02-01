Open Menu

10,500 Security Cameras To Be Installed At Sensitive Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM

10,500 security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have decided to install over 10,000 security camera at the most sensitive polling stations across the province.

According to police, some 4143 polling stations in the province have been declared highly sensitive, while 6166 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

The government has already approved the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations.

According to the security plan, one camera each would be installed outside and inside the sensitive polling station while three cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling station.

Cameras already installed in government schools would be fixed and activated before the polling day, said the police.

More Stories From Pakistan