10,500 students participate in UAF entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 10,500 students participated in first entrance test for the admission in undergraduate degree programmes offered by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Convener UAF Admission Committee Dr Naeem Abbas said on Sunday that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan foolproof arrangements were ensured for candidates and their parents.

He said that the test centres were established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, and Depalpur.

After clearing the entry test, the candidates could apply for their chosen undergraduate degrees programmes at Main Campus Faisalabad and its sub-campuses at Toba Tek Singh; Burewala-Vehari; and Depalpur-Okara.

The admission would be granted on the basis of marks obtained in Matric, (SSC) Intermediate, (HSSC) and entrance test. However, the admission of a candidate would be confirmed after the declaration of intermediate results and on fulfilling the minimum criteria for the degree programme. For more details, visit the website uaf.edu.pk, he added.