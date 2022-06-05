UrduPoint.com

10,500 Students Participate In UAF Entry Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 10:00 PM

10,500 students participate in UAF entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 10,500 students participated in first entrance test for the admission in undergraduate degree programmes offered by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Convener UAF Admission Committee Dr Naeem Abbas said on Sunday that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan foolproof arrangements were ensured for candidates and their parents.

He said that the test centres were established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, and Depalpur.

After clearing the entry test, the candidates could apply for their chosen undergraduate degrees programmes at Main Campus Faisalabad and its sub-campuses at Toba Tek Singh; Burewala-Vehari; and Depalpur-Okara.

The admission would be granted on the basis of marks obtained in Matric, (SSC) Intermediate, (HSSC) and entrance test. However, the admission of a candidate would be confirmed after the declaration of intermediate results and on fulfilling the minimum criteria for the degree programme. For more details, visit the website uaf.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Visit Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Toba Tek Singh Burewala Depalpur Sunday HSSC University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

22 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

22 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.