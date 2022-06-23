1,056 cases of student scholarships approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Zubair on Thursday approved 1,056 cases of scholarships for children of government employees.

A meeting was held in which a total of 1,519 cases were presented and 1,056 were approved.

The scholarships of Rs 5,000 will be given to three students, Rs 6,000 to 355, Rs 8,000 to 407and Rs 50,000 to 293 students.

He said that the government was utilising all its resources for welfare of government employees.