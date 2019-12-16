1056 drug peddlers held in 15 days in Lahore

Lahore police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1056 drug peddlers in a crackdown during the last 15 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1056 drug peddlers in a crackdown during the last 15 days.

City division police arrested 103 drug peddlers, Cantt Division 121, Civil Lines Division 68, Sadar Division 68, Iqbal Town Division 53 whereas Model Town Division police arrested 79 drug peddlers during their crackdown.

The police recovered 82kg charas, 6kg heroin, 5kg opium, 6kg Bhang and 6090 liters liquor from the accused.

Police also recovered more than Rs 900,000 from 564 persons in its successful action against gamblers.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all divisional SPs to speed up crackdown against drug traffickers and gamblers.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed and divisional SPs are monitoring the action taken against drug peddlers and gamblers by the Lahore Police.