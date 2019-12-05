UrduPoint.com
1057 Cases Of Various Discipline Registered In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said 1057 cases of street crimes, house robberies and others were registered during the first three days of his posting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said 1057 cases of street crimes, house robberies and others were registered during the first three days of his posting.

Addressing a press conference held at Police Lines here on Thursday, the CPO said six FIRs were registered on charges of armed dacoity; 159 of robberies; 22 of motorcycle snatching; 359 of motorcycle theft; 3 cases of cars snatching; 53 cases of car lifting; 165 cases of purse snatching; 83 house robberies and 22 cases of cattle theft.

He was flanked by SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood.

The CPO said it was responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

The CPO said the law had entrusted special powers to police and as long the department operated within the prescribed boundaries and limits of the law, no pressure from any self-proclaimed influential body could affect the merit and police work.

The problem occurs only if the officers get their hands dirty for greed or pressure or to save their place of posting. Such complaints will be thoroughly inquired and if such abuse of power and misconduct is proved then a swift action will be taken against them as per the departmental disciplinary protocols. He said special pickets would be established to arrest the hardcore criminals.

The CPO said all the drug peddlers and members of drug mafia would be arrested soon. Over the increasing crime of rape, he said that rapists of girls and children would not be spared and would be punished severely.

