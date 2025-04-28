Open Menu

10,589 Suspects Arrested, 8,732 Cases Registered For Electricity Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

10,589 suspects arrested, 8,732 cases registered for electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Lahore police apprehended a total of 10,589 suspects this year during extensive operations targeting electricity theft, according to a statement released by the Lahore Police spokesman on Monday.

The spokesman further revealed that 8,732 cases have been filed across various police stations in the city against individuals involved in illegal electricity use. The breakdown of arrests by division is as follows: 1,363 suspects in Iqbal Town Division, 2,066 in Sadr Division, 3,434 in Cantt Division, 2,046 in Model Town Division, 1,197 in City Division, and 483 in Civil Lines Division.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward those who damage national resources, stressing that no leniency will be shown to offenders.

He affirmed that ongoing, indiscriminate operations against electricity theft are being carried out citywide.

CCPO Kamyana has directed local police officers to provide full support to relevant authorities in ensuring that offenders are held accountable. He urged the force to intensify efforts in locating and apprehending wanted individuals involved in electricity theft and to ensure that all cases are followed up effectively to their logical conclusion.

In his statement, Kamyana also reiterated the Lahore Police’s commitment to combating crime around the clock and called on citizens to promptly report any incidents of electricity theft to the police and other concerned authorities.

