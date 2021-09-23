UrduPoint.com

1,059 Cases Of Sexual Harassment Registered This Year So Far: CCPO

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:22 PM

The police have registered 1,059 cases of sexual harassment and violence against women during this year so far, and 400 FIRs (first information reports) lodged only in the month of August, according to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

He was responding to questions raised by students of different universities and colleges during an interactive and awareness raising session, held here on Thursday, in collaboration with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

He said the police had engaged all segments of society, youth advocates of educational institutions along with partners and other stakeholders to develop, implement and evaluate comprehensive approaches to prevent and respond to sexual harassment against women and girls in public spaces in different settings.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Bushra Mirza, Directors Students Affairs, teachers and students from different colleges and universities participated in the session.

Students demanded increase in the number of woman police in the Police Department particularly at police stations, so that female victims could directly approach them for redress of grievances.

Emergency helpline 15, Women Safety App, CCPO office helpline 1242, Anti Women Harassment and Violence Cells are the first responders against gender based harassment and violence, and they were playing pivotal role for redress of grievances of victims, he added.

