10.5Kg hashish recovered from Doha-bound passenger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.5Kg hashish from Doha-bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), ASF's spokesman said.

According to details, the passenger, Hassan Ibrahim, was carrying a plastic container filled with jaggery in his luggage for the flight to Doha.

The contraband was concealed in jaggery box that was carried by the passenger.

Case has been registered against the smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

