10.5Kg Hashish Recovered From Doha-bound Passenger
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.5Kg hashish from Doha-bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), ASF's spokesman said.
According to details, the passenger, Hassan Ibrahim, was carrying a plastic container filled with jaggery in his luggage for the flight to Doha.
The contraband was concealed in jaggery box that was carried by the passenger.
Case has been registered against the smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.
APP/hsb/
Recent Stories
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10.5Kg hashish recovered from Doha-bound passenger3 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khoso for improving roads infrastructure as top priority of govt12 minutes ago
-
Kurram dispute nears resolution as major points finalized: Barrister Saif12 minutes ago
-
PA speaker stresses dialogue to resolve political issues23 minutes ago
-
10 IUB students get jobs during enrollment drive32 minutes ago
-
Quaid-i-Azam posters display in Tehran32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police allocated 329 miln to martyrs' families, distributed plots & welfare support in 202442 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash43 minutes ago
-
50m olive trees to be grown on 10m acres by 202652 minutes ago
-
Training to enhance teachers communication skills held52 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar1 hour ago
-
Dialogue remains essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago