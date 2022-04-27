UrduPoint.com

105kg Hashish Recovered In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:22 PM

105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

Pabbi Police Nowshera foiled smuggling of 105 kilograms of hashish, said police on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pabbi Police Nowshera foiled smuggling of 105 kilograms of hashish, said police on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Halim Khan was on routine patrolling and signaled a suspected car (AKY-961) to stop, but the driver tried to flee and left the vehicle in Pabbi bazaar.

The police recovered 105kg of hashish and took the car in custody and started investigation to arrest the smuggler.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Car Nowshera

Recent Stories

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tola

17 seconds ago
 PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

20 seconds ago
 IMF Projects Lower Growth in Central Asia, Uneven ..

IMF Projects Lower Growth in Central Asia, Uneven Recovery in Middle East in 202 ..

21 seconds ago
 Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; im ..

Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; imposes Rs 436,000 fines

26 minutes ago
 District Quality Control Board meeting held

District Quality Control Board meeting held

26 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent to jail

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.