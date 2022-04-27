105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pabbi Police Nowshera foiled smuggling of 105 kilograms of hashish, said police on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Halim Khan was on routine patrolling and signaled a suspected car (AKY-961) to stop, but the driver tried to flee and left the vehicle in Pabbi bazaar.

The police recovered 105kg of hashish and took the car in custody and started investigation to arrest the smuggler.