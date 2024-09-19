10.5mn Families In KP Receiving Free Treatment Under Sehat Card Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtisham Ali was Wednesday informed that 10.5 million families in KP were receiving free treatment at 753 public and private hospitals under the Sehat Card Program.
He was attending a briefing about Sehat Card Program that was attended by Chief Executive Officer Sehat card Program, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, Special Secretary Health Habibullah and other relevant officials.
The CM aide was informed that Secondary Care Package provides Rs. 40,000 per person and Rs. 200,000 per family, while the Tertiary Care Package offers free treatment up to Rs.
400,000.
He was told that so far Rs. 88 billion has been spent on the free treatment of 3,529,487 individuals and provincial government is bearing monthly expenses of Rs. 2.5 billion and annual costs of Rs. 30 billion for free treatment under the program.
It was said that 66% of patients have availed free treatment under the Sehat Card in public hospitals and the highest expenses under the program were incurred at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and Hayatabad Medical Complex.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMIU Syndicate meeting held1 minute ago
-
Health facilities in Balochistan's remote areas to be ensured: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Travel fares reduced by 5% after fuel prices cut1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two in woman murder case1 minute ago
-
PHATA to be developed on modern lines: Sultan Bajwa2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for MDCAT exams2 minutes ago
-
Speaker's letter to CEC denotes supremacy of Parliament: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Harapa road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani criticizes KPK government on its poor performance12 minutes ago
-
DIG directs officer to combat crime efficiently12 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide facilities to public: Sardar Khetran22 minutes ago
-
DC directs to deduct salary of 63 absentee teachers in Kohlu22 minutes ago