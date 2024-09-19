10.5mn families in KP receiving free treatment under Sehat Card Program

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtisham Ali was Wednesday informed that 10.5 million families in KP were receiving free treatment at 753 public and private hospitals under the Sehat Card Program.

He was attending a briefing about Sehat Card Program that was attended by Chief Executive Officer Sehat card Program, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, Special Secretary Health Habibullah and other relevant officials.

The CM aide was informed that Secondary Care Package provides Rs. 40,000 per person and Rs. 200,000 per family, while the Tertiary Care Package offers free treatment up to Rs.

400,000.

He was told that so far Rs. 88 billion has been spent on the free treatment of 3,529,487 individuals and provincial government is bearing monthly expenses of Rs. 2.5 billion and annual costs of Rs. 30 billion for free treatment under the program.

It was said that 66% of patients have availed free treatment under the Sehat Card in public hospitals and the highest expenses under the program were incurred at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and Hayatabad Medical Complex.