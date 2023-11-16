Open Menu

106 Brick Kilns, 61 Units Closed Over Smog In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The district administration launched crackdown and closed down 106 brick kilns, 61 industrial units and confiscated 1498 vehicles which caused smog across the division.

Chairing a meeting on the subject here Thursady, Commissioner DG Khan division Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that the crackdown was underway to control smog under the directions of Punjab government.

As many as 5525 vehicles were inspected, issued challans to 4025 smoke emitting vehicles and Rs two millions fine was imposed on violation during the last 15 days.

He said that 146 industrial units were inspected and 61 units causing smog closed.

Apart from this, cases were registered against seven owners of industrial units and were fined Rs 6,00,000.

He said that 705 brick kilns out of 725 kilns across the division have been shifted to modern zigzag technology.

He said that 237 brick kilns were inspected and cases were filed against 26 kiln owners for emitting smoke.

Assistant Director Environment Syed Ashfaq Bukhari, traffic police and officers of other departments briefed the meeting.

