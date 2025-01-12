Open Menu

106 Deserving Hindu Couples Tie The Knot At "Mass Marriage" Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Hindu Council's Patron in Chief and Chairman Dr Prem Kumar Sital Das Memorial Trust, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has organized 18th annual "Mass Marriages" program at the Railway ground here on Sunday where 106 deserving Hindu couples tied the knot.

This event was aimed at facilitate the deserving couples to start a new life with honour, dignity and respect.

On this occasion, Pakistan Hindu Council provided all kind of financial support and other daily necessities to all couples and until now 1600 plus families so far been supported through this program.

106 Hindu couples from all over Sindh participated the ceremony out of which 43 couples were from Karachi city .The ceremony was open for the media and thousands of people including prominent personalities were also attended the event.

Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani talking to the media on this occasion said that in Pakistan people of all religions participate in each other’s happiness, there is no discrimination of any kind.

He said that Prem Nagar is going to be constructed in Tharparkar area for orphan and disabled children ,where they will get good education and training and other facilities will also be provided for needy people Prem Nagar.

He said Mass Marriages program will be further expanded and this process will be continue every year, Chief Coordinator of Pakistan Hindu Council Kirshan Sagar while speaking to APP said prior to this 17 programs of the Mass Marriages were organized by the Hindu Council.

Such programs are aimed at projecting a positive image of our beloved

