106 Farmers Booked Over Water Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 07:09 PM

106 farmers booked over water pilferage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Roshanwala police have booked 106 farmers on the charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal.

A spokesman said on Saturday that an officer of the Irrigation Department, Noor Ahmad Shakir, filed a complaint, contending that the accused farmers hailing from Chak No 235-RB, Chak No 242-RB, Chak No 243-RB and Chak No 253-RB including Rustam, Ahmad Ali, Bashir Ahmad, Amin, Wilayat, Asghar, etc.

had altered water channels and irrigated their crops and lands illegally.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

