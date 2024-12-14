Open Menu

10.6 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated In Sindh During Anti Polio Drive Starting From Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

10.6 mln children to be vaccinated in Sindh during Anti Polio drive starting from Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) As many as 10.6 million children would be vaccinated across the province during week long anti-polio drive, starting from December 16 (Monday).

In order to achieve vaccination target, 80,000 frontline workers will participate in the campaign, going door to door to ensure that no child is left unattended, a press release issued by Sindh Health department stated.

To provide a secure environment for these efforts, 15,000 security personnel will be deployed across Sindh. The campaign will be held from December 16 to 22, 2024.

This year, 63 children in Pakistan have been affected by polio, including 17 from Sindh, highlighting the urgent need for effective vaccination campaigns. The situation remains critical, with most environmental samples testing positive for the virus, indicating ongoing circulation.

This campaign is a crucial effort to halt the spread of the virus and protect children from its devastating impact.

This is the last campaign of the year, making it imperative that every child is vaccinated to stop the transmission of the virus and protect them from a lifetime of disability.

Parents and caregivers are urged to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine. Repeated doses are essential to building strong immunity against the virus.

For those who miss the vaccination during the campaign, the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 is available to provide assistance and information.

The Department of Health calls on media, community leaders, and religious scholars to amplify awareness about the importance of vaccination and support this vital campaign to secure a polio-free future for Sindh, Pakistan, and the world.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Polio Immunity December Media From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

16 seconds ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

3 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

16 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

16 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

16 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

16 hours ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan