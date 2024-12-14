- Home
- Pakistan
- 10.6 mln children to be vaccinated in Sindh during Anti Polio drive starting from Monday
10.6 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated In Sindh During Anti Polio Drive Starting From Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) As many as 10.6 million children would be vaccinated across the province during week long anti-polio drive, starting from December 16 (Monday).
In order to achieve vaccination target, 80,000 frontline workers will participate in the campaign, going door to door to ensure that no child is left unattended, a press release issued by Sindh Health department stated.
To provide a secure environment for these efforts, 15,000 security personnel will be deployed across Sindh. The campaign will be held from December 16 to 22, 2024.
This year, 63 children in Pakistan have been affected by polio, including 17 from Sindh, highlighting the urgent need for effective vaccination campaigns. The situation remains critical, with most environmental samples testing positive for the virus, indicating ongoing circulation.
This campaign is a crucial effort to halt the spread of the virus and protect children from its devastating impact.
This is the last campaign of the year, making it imperative that every child is vaccinated to stop the transmission of the virus and protect them from a lifetime of disability.
Parents and caregivers are urged to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine. Repeated doses are essential to building strong immunity against the virus.
For those who miss the vaccination during the campaign, the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 is available to provide assistance and information.
The Department of Health calls on media, community leaders, and religious scholars to amplify awareness about the importance of vaccination and support this vital campaign to secure a polio-free future for Sindh, Pakistan, and the world.
Recent Stories
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10.6 mln children to be vaccinated in Sindh during Anti Polio drive starting from Monday2 minutes ago
-
PTI lacked plans for KP's economic development, combating terrorism: Engr Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police crackdown drug dealer arrested after shootout, constable injured42 minutes ago
-
New office bearers elected for Hazara Sports Welfare Organization42 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing52 minutes ago
-
CG COMSTECH proposes Global Network to harmonize Science and Quranic Values52 minutes ago
-
Christmas preparations full swing in Sukkur52 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool for new thinking to rebuild Pakistan with tech use53 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur's visit to Abbottabad: Key directives for governance, development issued1 hour ago
-
Mubashar Naqvi Earns Doctorate for Unveiling Journalists’ Resilience in COVID-191 hour ago
-
Two-day Islamabad Women Gala kicks off at Pak-China Friendship Centre1 hour ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago