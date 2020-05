QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :About 106 more new corona cases surfaced while tally surged to 4,193 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 57,737 people were screened and 1,471 recovered while 46 fatalities reported so far in the wake of deadly virus in the province.