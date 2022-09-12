106 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikanadar said on Monday that 106 new dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

In a statement issued here, he said that 43 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 30 in Lahore, nine in Gujranwala, six in Multan, three each in Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan, two each in Kasur and Vehari, one each in Faisalabad, Attock, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Lodhran and Jhang during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 2,278 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while four people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 588 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squads conducted surveillance at 261,197 indoor and 75,662 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The squads killed dengue larvae at 2,621 places in the province during the daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

