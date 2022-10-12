106 more test positive for dengue in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 106 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,347.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that among the new cases, 37 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 25 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 24 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, ten from Potohar rural, seven from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Gujjar Khan, two from Taxila Cantonment and one of each from Kahutta and Taxila rural.

Dr Sajjad stated that 223 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 118 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH),75 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 30 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 154 were confirmed cases, with 117 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding two patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH.

