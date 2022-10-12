UrduPoint.com

106 More Test Positive For Dengue In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

106 more test positive for dengue in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 106 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,347.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that among the new cases, 37 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 25 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 24 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, ten from Potohar rural, seven from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Gujjar Khan, two from Taxila Cantonment and one of each from Kahutta and Taxila rural.

Dr Sajjad stated that 223 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 118 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH),75 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 30 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 154 were confirmed cases, with 117 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding two patients were in a critical position at BBH and one at HFH.

/395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Taxila Family From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.