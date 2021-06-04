106 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :About 106 new persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, raising the total confirmed patients surged to 25,476 in the province on Thursday.

According to the provincial Health Directorate Cell, some 804,758 people had been screened till June 3.

As many as 24,129 patients had recovered from the coronavirus, with 287 deaths recorded in Balochistan.