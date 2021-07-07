106 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :About 106 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27608 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 884928 people were screened for the virus till July 7 out of which 106 more were reported positive.

As many as 26623 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 317 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.