106 power pilferers arrested in December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 106 pilferers from various parts of its region during December.

FESCO spokesman said Thursday that a special task force was constituted by Chief Executive FESCO Shafiqul Hasan and this force checked 57443 sites in 8 districts of the region where power pilferage was detected at 106 points.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of the accused involved in power theft and imposed a total fine of amounting Rs 13.8 million by issuing them detection bills of more than 900,000 units.

Cases were registered against 38 accused on sheer violation of Electricity Act while further investigation was underways, he added.