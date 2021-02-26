UrduPoint.com
106 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

106 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 106 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft ofover 123,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against seven of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

