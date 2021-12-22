UrduPoint.com

106 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 106 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 106 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 126,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed while six cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead and meter screen wash.

