106 roads KMC-managed made motorable: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that the construction and repair of roads in Karachi are going on and 106 roads managed by KMC are made motorable.

He said this while visiting Surjani Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Jail Chowrangi, China Ground Kashmir Road and Sohrab Goth Officers from the relevant departments were also accompanying him.

He said the construction and repair of roads are among the priorities as the roads must be in good condition for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said the street lights have also been fixed to keep these roads lit during the night hours, adding street crime also decreases due to motorable roads and proper street lights.

The Administrator said there was heavy traffic pressure on the roads of Karachi and reduction of traffic pressure was possible only if the roads were in good condition.

He said there was a need to change the U-turn at some places and if the service road was also fixed along with some roads, better results would be obtained.

He said the construction work of the red line BRTS from Numaish Chowrangi to Safoora was going on due to which the citizens were facing difficulties.

"It is like a surgery of the city and of course there will be a pain in the surgery but after that the citizens will get the facilities and hundreds of thousands of people will use the red line bus service," he added.

The Administrator said the concerned department has been directed to speed up the work and complete the project within the stipulated period.

Similarly, it has been asked to speed up the development work being done in Gulistan-e-Johar so that the development projects can be completed in the shortest period.

Syed Saifur Rehman said he reviewed the construction and repair of roads on a daily basis to check the speed and quality of work.

Trees and seasonal flowers will be planted on both sides of the roads to make them look better and beautified, he said.

He directed the Department of Parks and Horticulture to plant saplings on both sides of the roads and in the green belt.

He said the China Ground was in a barren condition for a long time and the land mafia was dreaming of grabbing this valuable land.

Under the orders of the Supreme Court, no other project can be started in the sports complex located on Kashmir Road except for sports activities and the construction of a park, he said.