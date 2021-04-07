UrduPoint.com
106 Shops Penalized For Overpricing In 3 Days

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 2105 shops and markets from April 5 to April 7 and found irregularities at 106 places. A fine of Rs 138500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

