106 social media accounts blocked on request of Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Around 106 social media accounts have been blocked on the request of Islamabad police for promoting sectarianism, and propaganda against state institutions.

According to an Islamabad Police spokesperson, the step was taken in response to the findings of the Provisional of Violent Extremism Unit (PVE) of the capital police's Counter­ Terrorism Department (CTD).

It is worth mentioning here that PVE is monitoring the social media accounts involved in different illegal activities, including sectarianism, anti-state, terrorism, and anti-Islam.

Police said that the unit had recommended to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block 203 accounts, out of which 106 had been blocked by now.

In this regard, separate requests were sent by the Counter ­Terrorism Department to the FIA for the closure of each account with the details, along with screenshots of illegal activities. Following the request of Islamabad police, a total of 106 social media accounts have been blocked.