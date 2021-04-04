UrduPoint.com
1060 Shopping Malls Sealed In 3 Weeks: DC

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

1060 shopping malls sealed in 3 weeks: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1060 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed in last 3 weeks over violation of anti-corona SOPs in Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that assistant commissioners conducted raids at various areas to ensure implementation on corona SOPs and sealed 715 shopping malls/plaza, 251 restaurants, 56 private schools and 38 marriage halls.

He directed to the Assistant Commissioners that corona SOPs should be implemented in true letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner visited corona vaccination center at sports Complex Samanabad where he was informed that 11,364 senior citizens were so far vaccinated against coronavirus.

The DC said that monitoring of all vaccination centers were carried out regularly and all necessary arrangements should be in-line at vaccination centers.

