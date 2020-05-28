UrduPoint.com
10600 Bags Of Wheat Seized

Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:07 PM

10600 bags of wheat seized

The Food Department teams has seized 10,600 bags of wheat and shifted to the procurement center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:The food Department teams has seized 10,600 bags of wheat and shifted to the procurement center.

According to Deputy Director Food Sardar Saifullah Joyia, the teams set up pickets at different main roads on Wednesday night and seized the wheat being transported illegally through trucks, tractor trollies and rickshaws.

He said that the campaign against illegal transporting and hoarding of wheat would continue in the district.

He warned the farmers to avoid this illegal practice otherwise strict action will be taken against them under the law.

