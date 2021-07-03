10,600 grams narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Excise police on Saturday recovered 10,000 grams hashish and 602 grams ice from a vehicle.

An official of police told APP that on a tip off, Circle Officer Syed Navid Jamal, Station House Officer, Excise Police Peshawar, Muhammad Riaz and Sub-Inspector Shakil Khan stopped a suspected vehicle bearing registration number LZH5952 on Jamrud Chowki.

They recovered drugs from the vehicle, however, the drive managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case and started investigation.