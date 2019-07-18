UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1060g Hashish Seized, 14 Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

1060g hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places, arrested the accused and recovered 1060-gram hashish, 24 bottles of liquor, six pistols of 30-bore, one rifle of 444-bore and 5 guns of 12-bore from them.

Those arrested were identified as Sadaqat, Bashir Ahmad, Mazhar Abbas, Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza, Mian Khan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

5 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domest ..

6 minutes ago

Woman among 2 killed, one hurt on road in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

39 investigation officers receive money cheques in ..

1 minute ago

Pak Kabaddi Federation to invite Iranian, Indian t ..

1 minute ago

New Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary E ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.