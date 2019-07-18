1060g hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places, arrested the accused and recovered 1060-gram hashish, 24 bottles of liquor, six pistols of 30-bore, one rifle of 444-bore and 5 guns of 12-bore from them.

Those arrested were identified as Sadaqat, Bashir Ahmad, Mazhar Abbas, Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza, Mian Khan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.