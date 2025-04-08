1,061 Pakistani doctors get US residency positions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a historic achievement, 1,061 Pakistani doctors have successfully obtained residency positions in the United States (US), marking the highest number of Pakistani physicians ever to get this number in a year.

In a statement, President PM&DC Prof.Dr.Rizwan Taj congratulated the doctors who were successful in achieving US Residency positions.

He added that the impressive performance of these doctors exemplifies the high standards set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) in overseeing medical education in the country and its strong curricula and training programs.

He reiterated the commitment to develop academic excellence among doctors and described this initiative as the start of a transformative journey aimed at further improvements.

He added that with a rigorous system of checks and balances, the PM&DC has played a crucial role in guiding Pakistani medical and dental colleges to establish robust curricula and comprehensive training programs.

He highlighted that it is a significant milestone for Pakistan's medical education, noting its improved standards and growing international recognition.

He emphasized that the residency application process in the United States is highly competitive and candidates have to demonstrate exceptional academic performance, they have to pass the rigorous United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), and navigate a demanding application process that includes interviews and the submission of comprehensive documentation.

Only the most dedicated and resilient candidates thrive in this challenging selection.

Some notable esteemed institutions from which the maximum doctors have achieved the residency positions in the United States, included King Edward Medical University, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dow Medical College, Shifa College of Medicine, and Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Khyber Medical University.

Prof. Dr. Taj said that this success will further improve the PM&DC’s vision of mounting excellence in medical education for preparing future healthcare professionals to meet global standards.

As these graduates enter the medical field, they carry with them the legacy of their institutions and the assurance that they have received a quality education that will serve them and their patients well in their professional journeys.

By achieving recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), the PM&DC has taken a significant step toward enhancing the standards of medical education in Pakistan.

This prestigious acknowledgment has also reflected the quality of the educational frameworks established by PM&DC but also provides immense opportunities for Pakistani doctors and graduates to flourish on both national and international stages.

With WFME recognition, graduates have also gained greater credibility and acceptance in the global healthcare community, allowing them to pursue advanced training, residency programs, and career opportunities worldwide.

Dr. Taj said our vision is to empower graduates and aspiring doctors to excel not only within their home country but on a global scale.

He said the mission is to ensure that these future healthcare professionals possess the skills and knowledge necessary to shine both nationally and internationally, thereby making a significant impact in the field of medicine.

The success of these 1,061 doctors sends a powerful message about the upward trajectory of medical training in Pakistan.

It’s a promising sign for the future of healthcare, both locally and globally, as more Pakistani physicians contribute to international medical systems, bringing compassion, knowledge, and cultural diversity to the field.