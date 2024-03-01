Open Menu

1.062m Kids Administered Anti-polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

1.062m kids administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) As many as 1,062,150 [1.062 million] children have been administered anti-polio drops during the four days campaign in the district.

At least 276,132 children were given an anti-polio vaccine on 4th day of the campaign. This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Friday. The officers of relevant departments were also present.

