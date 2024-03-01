1.062m Kids Administered Anti-polio Drops
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) As many as 1,062,150 [1.062 million] children have been administered anti-polio drops during the four days campaign in the district.
At least 276,132 children were given an anti-polio vaccine on 4th day of the campaign. This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Friday. The officers of relevant departments were also present.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 3lac deserving people to get Nigehban Ramadan package ration in Multan district4 minutes ago
-
Gandapur’s maiden speech as CM lacked essence of public welfare: PML-N spox4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
SPARC to share statistics significant burden tobacco use4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM by two-third majority4 minutes ago
-
SIU busts drug peddling ring14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman resolved 35,202 complaints in 2023: annual report24 minutes ago
-
KP opposition leader felicitates new KP speaker, Dy speaker, CM; assures support to House24 minutes ago
-
886 kite-flyers arrested24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight gamblers; recover Rs 220,000 stake money24 minutes ago
-
PSL Matches; CTP to deploy 365 traffic wardens to regulate traffic24 minutes ago