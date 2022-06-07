UrduPoint.com

10648 Urea Bags Sold At Fixed Rate In Faisalabad Division

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

10648 urea bags sold at fixed rate in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 10,648 bags of urea fertilizer were sold in a day at government fixed rate of Rs 1850 per bag in the division.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said on Tuesday that 350 sales points were set up across the division including 208 points in Faisalabad district, 88 points in Jhang, 39 points in Chiniot and 15 points in district Toba Tek Singh to sell urea fertilizer at fixed rate.

He said that staff of agriculture department, local government and revenue department was deployed at sales points so that fertilizer could be supplies to farmers fairly and transparently.

Deputy Commissioners, assistant commissioners and other officers were activated to conduct surprise checking of these sales pointsso that no one could dare to misappropriate in the sale of ureafertilizer, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Sale Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

27 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

48 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

49 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

54 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.