10648 urea bags sold at fixed rate in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 10,648 bags of urea fertilizer were sold in a day at government fixed rate of Rs 1850 per bag in the division.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said on Tuesday that 350 sales points were set up across the division including 208 points in Faisalabad district, 88 points in Jhang, 39 points in Chiniot and 15 points in district Toba Tek Singh to sell urea fertilizer at fixed rate.

He said that staff of agriculture department, local government and revenue department was deployed at sales points so that fertilizer could be supplies to farmers fairly and transparently.

Deputy Commissioners, assistant commissioners and other officers were activated to conduct surprise checking of these sales pointsso that no one could dare to misappropriate in the sale of ureafertilizer, he added.