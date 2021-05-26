1,065 policemen affected from COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday said 1,065 officials of the Lahore police had so far been affected from the COVID-19 during three waves and 921 had joined their duties after recovery.

As many as 139 policemen were still quarantine at their homes, he added.

Two DIGs, three senior officers of SSP rank, seven SSPs, 24 DSPs, 33 inspectors, 120 sub inspectors, 89 ASIs, 96 head constables, 458 constables, 15 senior wardens,163 traffic wardens with junior and senior clerks working in different offices affected from the virus.

The CCPO said Corona Vaccination Centre at District Police Lines THQ Hospital wasproviding facilities to personnel on daily basis.