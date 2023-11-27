1066 shopkeepers fined

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 1.878 million on 1066 shopkeepers

over various violations in the district during the period from November 1 to 25, 2023.

District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said on Monday that 20,275

inspections were conducted across the district and found 1066 shopkeepers involved

in various violations.

He said that five cases were registered and 25 shopkeepers were arrested during

the same period.

The DO Industries said that Deputy Commissioner Narowal had directed the price magistrates

to take all possible measures to ensure the supply of cheaper and quality goods to citizens

as per the government rates.