1,068,853 Animals Inoculated In Faisalabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

As many as 1,068,853 big and small animals were inoculated in Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot districts before monsoon season to save them from viral diseases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 1,068,853 big and small animals were inoculated in Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot districts before monsoon season to save them from viral diseases.

Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Dr Mehmood Akhtar said on Monday that verification of animal inoculation hadbeen started in Faisalabad division and livestock officers had beenactivated to achieve 100 percent target.

