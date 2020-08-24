1,068,853 animals inoculated in Faisalabad division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 1,068,853 big and small animals were inoculated in Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot districts before monsoon season to save them from viral diseases.

Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Dr Mehmood Akhtar said on Monday that verification of animal inoculation hadbeen started in Faisalabad division and livestock officers had beenactivated to achieve 100 percent target.